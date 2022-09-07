Ross Fork Fire grows to 29,000 acres

KETCHUM — The Ross Fork Fire near Smiley Creek grew to almost 29,000 acres Wednesday and conditions are ripe for more growth, officials say.

Only 2% of the perimeter has been contained as of Wednesday afternoon and the containment date has been set for Oct. 31.

A red flag warning has been announced for Thursday afternoon due to low relative humidity and high wind gusts, according to InciWeb.

Additional firefighting resources continue to arrive, and a Type 2 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire Wednesday, bringing additional resources to fight the blaze, Sawooth National Forest officials said.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place and Idaho Highway 75 has seen intermittent closures.

A Ross Fork Fire Community Meeting was scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Stanley SNRA Ranger Station. Due to the possibility of another road closure, officials recommended that residents view it remotely.