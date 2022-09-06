Ross Fork Fire grows to 24,000 acres

KETCHUM — The Ross Fork Fire between Ketchum and Stanley continues to burn in windy, dry conditions.

The blaze exploded Sunday, quadrupling in size and sending mandatory evacuation orders at a time Labor Day recreationalists were enjoying the outdoors in Wood River Valley.

Burned acreage went from 5,450 to 14,080 acres that day, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fire, reported to be 4% contained, had grown to about 24,000 acres on Tuesday.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday the blaze had jumped over the east side of Idaho Highway 75 south of Smiley Creek, but Sawtooth National Forest officials said winds died down and firefighters started to contain the spot fire.

Highway 75 has been closed off and on from Galena Lodge to the Blaine-Custer county line. On Tuesday afternoon, the highway was closed on the southern end at Baker Creek Road to give a larger turnaround space for semi trucks.

According to Sawooth National Forest officials, the fire continued down the Beaver Creek drainage toward Alturas Lake in a northeast direction. The fire also progressed down the Smiley Creek drainage and is threatening the community of Smiley. There is also a spread to the east throughout the Frenchman Creek drainage, threatening the Salmon River headwaters.

Residents and visitors can keep track of fire progress on the Sawtooth National Forest or Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages.

The Ross Fork Fire transitioned from a Type 3 Incident Command Team on Monday to a Type 2 Incident Command Team, which will give firefighters access to more resources, officials say.

Mandatory evacuations remain for Smiley Creek, Sawtooth City, Beaver Creek, Alturas Lake, Petit Lake and surrounding areas, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

Among those evacuating Sunday were staff and participants of a retreat at Luther Heights Bible Camp northwest of Ketchum. This weekend the camp was hosting a retreat primarily of adults, said Kelly Preboski, executive director.

The incident commander of the fire visited the camp Sunday afternoon and explained procedures in case an evacuation was ordered, and camp staff spoke to all 155 guests and made plans in case an evacuation was ordered, Preboski said.

When the mandatory evacuation order came down from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, “all guests and staff were able to leave camp safely thanks to the communication from the emergency personnel and our evacuation procedures,” Preboski wrote in a statement.

“We have shared via social media and emailed with owner congregations, families and friends of Luther Heights to join us in praying for the fire crews and that camp will be OK,” she wrote.

The camp is normally open Memorial Day through early October.