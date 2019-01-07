TWIN FALLS — A hotel management company wants to build a Home2 Suites by Hilton on the canyon rim by the Twin Falls Visitors Center.
On Tuesday, the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a preliminary presentation on a request to allow a hotel up to 60 feet high in the Canyon Park West development. The request has been made by Geronimo LLC, the landowner, on behalf of McNeill Hotel Co.
According to architectural renderings submitted by McNeill Hotel Co., the Home 2 Suites would have four stories and be situated just southwest of the visitors center and north of Petco.
The site’s proximity to the Canyon Rim Trail and the I.B. Perrine Bridge make it an attractive location for commercial development. But any new development could potentially exacerbate traffic issues at the Blue Lakes Boulevard North/Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard intersection. The City Council and Idaho Transportation Department have previously discussed potential solutions to the backup/delays, but no long-term solution has been proposed.
Hotel guests would exit the property via the roundabout at Fillmore Street and Blue Lakes Boulevard North, said Brent White with Geronimo LLC.
“There wouldn’t be a necessity for any reconfiguration of the roadway,” he said. “This is a small hotel.”
The Canyon Park West owners had originally planned to have two stores and a restaurant on that property, he said. The hotel would have less of an impact to traffic, White said, because guests are “not coming and going and coming and going like shoppers are.”
In order to proceed with the hotel, the companies would need to amend the development agreement with the city to allow for a hotel and increase the maximum building height to 60 feet.
The proposal will come to a public hearing Jan. 29 for consideration by the commission. Tuesday’s agenda item is for presentation purposes only, and to allow the commission to ask questions.
Meanwhile, Canyon Park West had also been the proposed location for a Panera Bread in Twin Falls, but White said that company is no longer considering the property between Outback Steakhouse and the visitors center.
Also at the meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission will have a public hearing for a rezone at 304, 312 and 404 Washington Street South to allow for “heavy commercial” use. Gem State Dairy Products LLC has plans to build and operate a milk processing plant on the existing farm ground south of Glanbia Nutritionals.
City staff say the request meets the city code criteria and complies with Twin Falls’ comprehensive plan. The public will be invited to come offer their comments before the commission makes a decision on the rezone request.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also at the meeting, the commission will:
- Consider reinstating a special use permit for a fourplex at 2140 Elizabeth Blvd., lot 26, due to the use not being established within the one year required after approval.
- Have a public hearing for a city of Twin Falls request to vacate an undeveloped portion of Washington Street South right of way at the southwest corner of Washington Street South and South Park Avenue West.
- Have a public hearing for a request to establish a fourplex at 1969 Shoup Ave. E.
- Have a public hearing for special use permit request by Subaru of Twin Falls to operate an outdoor amplified audio system at 1725 Park View Drive.
(1) comment
Just what TF needs is another empty hotel. Twin should change its motto to "The city of hotels and restaurants".
