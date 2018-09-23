BURLEY — Two children who not properly restrained in car seats were taken to the hospital after a Saturday crash on Idaho Highway 27 just north of Burley, Idaho State Police said.
Carolina Rodriguez, 25, of Paul, was driving south on the highway in a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible shortly after 10 a.m. when she hit the back of a 2016 Western Star truck driven by Anthony J. King, 24, of Heyburn, ISP said in a statement.
The Mitsubishi rolled and came to a rest on its roof, ISP said. One of the children in the car was ejected from the vehicle.
Rodriguez and one of the children were flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello and the child was later transferred to Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, ISP said. The other child was taken by ambulance to Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.
Both directions of Highway 27 were closed for about 3 1/2 hours.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police, which was assisted at the scene by the Idaho Transportation Department and Minidoka County Sheriff's Office.
