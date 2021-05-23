Rollover crash injures 3 near Albion

TIMES-NEWS
ALBION — An 18-year-old girl and two juveniles were injured Saturday in a rollover crash, Idaho State Police said.
Police said Mia Martinez, 18, of Burley was northbound in a 2004 Mini Cooper when she drove off the right shoulder on Idaho Highway 77 at milepost 22 near Albion.
Martinez overcorrected, lost control and overturned on the roadway, police said.
Martinez and her two juvenile passengers were taken by personal vehicle to the Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley.
