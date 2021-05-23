 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rollover crash injures 3 near Albion
0 comments
breaking

Rollover crash injures 3 near Albion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police web stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

ALBION — An 18-year-old girl and two juveniles were injured Saturday in a rollover crash, Idaho State Police said.

Police said Mia Martinez, 18, of Burley was northbound in a 2004 Mini Cooper when she drove off the right shoulder on Idaho Highway 77 at milepost 22 near Albion.

Martinez overcorrected, lost control and overturned on the roadway, police said.

Martinez and her two juvenile passengers were taken by personal vehicle to the Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley.

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Buhl fire displaces at least 39 people
Local

Buhl fire displaces at least 39 people

  • Updated

Cindy Renfro and her husband lost their apartment during a fire at Meadowbrook Apartment Complex in Buhl yesterday. Local organizations and business are stepping up to help the impacted families.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News