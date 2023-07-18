The project to widen Interstate 84 between Twin Falls and Jerome will result in additional lanes in each direction on the corridor.
The current phase of the project requires blasting in several areas, and the Idaho Transportation Department will continue to impose rolling closures on the interstate through late summer.
There are 21 areas in total that will require blasting. So far, seven of those areas are complete.
By the end of summer, crews will have blasted 8,000 yards of rock or approximately 500 truckloads.
ITD encourages motorists to watch for trucks entering and exiting the work zone.
Here's what you need to know:
- Rolling closures will occur on I-84 through late summer.
- Delays will range from 20-30 minutes.
- A pilot car will slow motorists down several miles before the blast area to allow crews to blast rock and clean up debris.