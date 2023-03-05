Katie Johnson and her husband, Lee, take a lap around the rink during Throwback Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Skateland in Twin Falls. Occasionally, the owners will hold this adults-only event.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
College of Southern Idaho's Kenzee Hale performs ground-ball drills during practice Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at First Federal Softball Field in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Actor Vern Lattin performs during a rehearsal of "Titanic: The Musical" on Feb. 22, 2023, at Valley Christian Church in Twin Falls. The group did this musical years ago and have wanted to do it again ever since.
BRAYDEN WEEKS, TIMES-NEWS
Jarod Blades, a Bureau of Land Management branch chief of biological resources, speaks during an open house concerning the Lava Ridge Project on Thursday evening, Feb. 23, 2023, at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
Actor Vern Lattin performs during a rehearsal of "Titanic: The Musical" on Feb. 22, 2023, at Valley Christian Church in Twin Falls. The group did this musical years ago and have wanted to do it again ever since.
Jarod Blades, a Bureau of Land Management branch chief of biological resources, speaks during an open house concerning the Lava Ridge Project on Thursday evening, Feb. 23, 2023, at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.