Idaho Roll Call Memorial Ride

The Idaho Roll Call Memorial Ride will be June 1.

 COURTESY PHOTO

RUPERT — The 5th annual Idaho Roll Call Memorial Ride and Proclamation Program were scheduled for Saturday in Rupert. Unfortunately, due to the forecasted inclement weather and the concern for the safety of the Combat Veterans Riding Group, these events will be postponed until a later date.

