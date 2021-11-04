Roger Keller and Shari Cowger: Named outstanding principals by the state

TWIN FALLS — Two principals in town credit their staff for the state honors they recently received.

“It takes a combined effort,” Magic Valley High School Principal Roger Keller said. “One person can’t run the school.”

But Keller’s wife has more to say about her husband being named Idaho’s Outstanding Principal of the Year Award by the Idaho Association of School Administrators.

Kristin Keller teaches physical education at Kimberly Middle School, where her husband was the principal more than 20 years ago.

“I see the hours of work and attention to detail so I’m super proud he gets to be recognized for such outstanding work,” she told the Times-News. “He is very thankful for the award and gives credit to those around him for making him great.”

Magic Valley High School, an alternative school on Main Avenue North in Twin Falls, began in the late 1980s in the basement of the Presbyterian Church as a school for pregnant students. It has now grown to include 13 teachers and a fluid student population of 170 students.

Keller “is extremely passionate about getting things done correctly and making positive connections with students, helping them to strive to be the best they can be,” Kristin Keller said.

Several miles away in the northwest corner of Twin Falls, Rock Creek Elementary School’s principal Shari Cowger, received the Idaho Gem Service Award for her outstanding leadership and contribution to public education from the Idaho Association of School Administrators.

Cowger was chosen to receive the award by the Idaho Association Elementary School Principals, a group that Cowger led in the past.

She is also the president of the Idaho Association of School Administrators and is on the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation board. She is in her 12th year as an elementary principal and 14th year in administration.

Cowger, too, gave credit to her staff for the award honoring her distinguished service.

“I was extremely honored to be recognized for an award that I feel is truly a team effort,” Cowger said. “When you surround yourself with amazing people who share your vision, great things happen.”

Keller likes the structure of his school “because we are able to get to know the students,” he said. “Students know we want them to succeed — that’s where the reward comes for us.”

As a principal, Keller values the students at his alternative high school. Many of the students have seen more than their share of life’s struggles, he said.

“We have a lot of respect for the students, based on the situations they have come from,” he said. “These students have a lot of grit. They are fighters.”

Many have told Keller they are proud to be a student at the high school.

“What a comfort to know that we have their support,” Keller said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0