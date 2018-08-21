JEROME — Five months remain before new county commissioners take the oath of office. But until then, commissioners in Jerome County are hoping to get along.
In an unusual move, Commissioner Cathy Roemer hired an attorney to send a certified letter to Commissioner Roger Morley demanding that he “cease and desist” from engaging in “hostile behavior” toward her.
Roemer told the Times-News the intent of the letter, written by attorney Jeffrey Grieve of Benoit Law Office, was to support her motion to record the commissioner’s meetings.
Roemer claims Morley’s behavior has become increasingly hostile toward her, especially since the primary election in May. By recording the minutes, she hopes the other commissioner’s conduct will become “more professional.”
Both Morley and Roemer lost their party’s nomination for commissioner in the May primary. Ben Crouch beat out Roemer for the Republican nomination in Jerome’s District 1; John Crozier beat out Morley for the nomination in District 3.
“I just want to finish out my term in peace,” Roemer said Tuesday.
So does Morley.
Morley’s hostility came to head over an interview Roemer did with a television news crew several months ago. Morley said he confronted Roemer about the interview because she inferred that former Sheriff Doug McFall — who now faces criminal charges — was guilty before he was arraigned.
“She was totally out of line,” Morley said Tuesday.
Roemer’s accusations of “aggressive conduct” are unfounded, he said. “But I apologize to the people of Jerome County for any problems this has created.
“Politicians are passionate people and they do yell at each other,” he said. “I’ve never been an abuser in my life. I pointed at her — that’s as far as it got.”
Morley said he wishes he and Roemer could have worked this out privately.
Sending the letter “was not something I wanted to do,” Roemer said Tuesday. “But I felt I had no other recourse.”
In the past, Commission Chairman Charlie Howell has been “fervently against recording public meetings” and sending the letter was the only way she could get her motion heard, she said.
“I needed to show cause as to why I was requesting audio recordings,” she said.
During the Aug. 13 regular meeting, Roemer presented the letter to the commission and made a motion to record the meetings. Morley had previously left the meeting for another appointment and Howell refused to second the motion.
Roemer asked that the letter be entered into the minutes; Howell said the letter might be considered a personnel issue and wanted to get legal clarification, he said.
At Monday’s meeting, the commissioners went into executive session to discuss the letter. After the session, Morley made a motion to make the letter public and Roemer seconded. The motion passed 2-1.
As far as Howell’s opposition to recording meetings, he said it isn’t about transparency — or lack of it.
“I think having a recorder going impedes the free flow of ideas,” he said. But if the board wants to revisit the issue, Howell won’t object.
“I have no objection to revisiting any subject.”
Roemer knows she and Morley don’t see eye to eye and she knows that differences of opinion can create tension, the letter says.
“There’s a perception that we don’t get along,” she said. “But if you look at the vote, 97 percent of the decisions we make are unanimous.
“And dissenting votes aren’t always mine.”
So sad for Jerome county residents.
Pointing a finger! No, Morley the moron and mental screaming midget takes his Mormon heritage into full chauvinistic stride as the "enforcer" for Howell and former Sherrif McFall. In his pathetic desperate desire to be "one" of the boys and seek their 'approval" he acted out their hostilities as neither of them had the ego to deal with someone, anyone, much less a woman who had more intelligence than their redneck psychis could stand. McFall proved himself to be a public snake and Howell is strongly suspected. Morley can't help himself. Without brains and a mentality to fake every action he takes his screaming tirades against a woman is about as high on the ladder someone of his ilk can climb. He has skated on his associatin with his surrogate mother Maxine Bell whose name he drops like the dropings from a fly to establish his credibility. Bell, who has known him since being potty trained at age 8-9 has served as Morley's social crutch for most of his life. Morley, who has no personal basis of credibiltiy has had to attach himself to anybody or anything for his entire life, like a flea sucking blood from a host in order to survive publicly. Jerome is an outpost as a derelect community but Morleys passing from their midsts will be appreciated by even the dullest of dullards. A former TF commissioner asked a lifelong Jerome citizen about their feelings regarding Morley. The response was overwhelmingly negative to which the commissioner responded "Your being too kind"!
