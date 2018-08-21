Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JEROME — Five months remain before new county commissioners take the oath of office. But until then, commissioners in Jerome County are hoping to get along.

In an unusual move, Commissioner Cathy Roemer hired an attorney to send a certified letter to Commissioner Roger Morley demanding that he “cease and desist” from engaging in “hostile behavior” toward her.

Roemer told the Times-News the intent of the letter, written by attorney Jeffrey Grieve of Benoit Law Office, was to support her motion to record the commissioner’s meetings.

+3 
Cathy Roemer

Roemer

 COURTESY PHOTO

Roemer claims Morley’s behavior has become increasingly hostile toward her, especially since the primary election in May. By recording the minutes, she hopes the other commissioner’s conduct will become “more professional.”

Both Morley and Roemer lost their party’s nomination for commissioner in the May primary. Ben Crouch beat out Roemer for the Republican nomination in Jerome’s District 1; John Crozier beat out Morley for the nomination in District 3.

“I just want to finish out my term in peace,” Roemer said Tuesday.

So does Morley.

Roger M. Morley

Morley

 COURTESY OF ROGER MORLEY

Morley’s hostility came to head over an interview Roemer did with a television news crew several months ago. Morley said he confronted Roemer about the interview because she inferred that former Sheriff Doug McFall — who now faces criminal charges — was guilty before he was arraigned.

“She was totally out of line,” Morley said Tuesday.

Roemer’s accusations of “aggressive conduct” are unfounded, he said. “But I apologize to the people of Jerome County for any problems this has created.

“Politicians are passionate people and they do yell at each other,” he said. “I’ve never been an abuser in my life. I pointed at her — that’s as far as it got.”

Morley said he wishes he and Roemer could have worked this out privately.

Sending the letter “was not something I wanted to do,” Roemer said Tuesday. “But I felt I had no other recourse.”

In the past, Commission Chairman Charlie Howell has been “fervently against recording public meetings” and sending the letter was the only way she could get her motion heard, she said.

“I needed to show cause as to why I was requesting audio recordings,” she said.

During the Aug. 13 regular meeting, Roemer presented the letter to the commission and made a motion to record the meetings. Morley had previously left the meeting for another appointment and Howell refused to second the motion.

Roemer asked that the letter be entered into the minutes; Howell said the letter might be considered a personnel issue and wanted to get legal clarification, he said.

At Monday’s meeting, the commissioners went into executive session to discuss the letter. After the session, Morley made a motion to make the letter public and Roemer seconded. The motion passed 2-1.

+3 
Charles Howell

Charles Howell

 COURTESY PHOTO

As far as Howell’s opposition to recording meetings, he said it isn’t about transparency — or lack of it.

“I think having a recorder going impedes the free flow of ideas,” he said. But if the board wants to revisit the issue, Howell won’t object.

“I have no objection to revisiting any subject.”

+3 
County Commissioners meeting
Filled with mostly opponents of a possible county contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, County Commissioner Chairman Charles Howell, right, begins a meeting July 10, 2017, in Jerome. Also seen are Cathy Roemer and Roger Morley.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Roemer knows she and Morley don’t see eye to eye and she knows that differences of opinion can create tension, the letter says.

“There’s a perception that we don’t get along,” she said. “But if you look at the vote, 97 percent of the decisions we make are unanimous.

“And dissenting votes aren’t always mine.”

