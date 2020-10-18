Rocky Ferrenburg, Candidate for State Senate, District 24

Rocky Ferrenburg grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, and moved to the Magic Valley in 2008. He is an accomplished musician, a published writer, and a proud Eagle Scout of Troop 232. As both a father of three wonderful girls and a husband to the most amazing woman, Rocky believes that family is key to a happy life and that values are best demonstrated through actions.

Rocky graduated from North Anchorage Christian Academy. As a blue-collar worker, Rocky has been driving for local companies since he first received his CDL. During this time, he has worked his way through college, all the while providing for his family and giving back to his community.

Rocky Graduated with five Associate of Arts degrees. During this time, he took on such tasks as developing independent study courses, and he even worked closely with the Honors program to construct the first distance-based Honors program at CSI. Then in 2019, Rocky graduated from Washington State University with two Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Political Science/Economics. Rocky is currently enrolled in his Master of Science in Applied Economics. Throughout his college career, Rocky has demonstrated the ability to handle a full load, be creative, and excel above the standards assigned to him.