Rocky Ferrenburg, Candidate for State Senate, District 24

Rocky Ferrenburg grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, and moved to the Magic Valley in 2008. He is an accomplished musician, a published writer, and a proud Eagle Scout of Troop 232. As both a father of three wonderful girls and a husband to the most amazing woman, Rocky believes that family is key to a happy life and that values are best demonstrated through actions.
Rocky graduated from North Anchorage Christian Academy. As a blue-collar worker, Rocky has been driving for local companies since he first received his CDL. During this time, he has worked his way through college, all the while providing for his family and giving back to his community.
Rocky Graduated with five Associate of Arts degrees. During this time, he took on such tasks as developing independent study courses, and he even worked closely with the Honors program to construct the first distance-based Honors program at CSI. Then in 2019, Rocky graduated from Washington State University with two Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Political Science/Economics. Rocky is currently enrolled in his Master of Science in Applied Economics. Throughout his college career, Rocky has demonstrated the ability to handle a full load, be creative, and excel above the standards assigned to him.
Rocky is a recovering addict who has been clean for nearly nine years. He has not only studied the criminal justice system but also spent time within the system. He has been a community role model for those in recovery, and he still strives to make a difference in the way people see individuals with substance abuse issues.
Rocky has spent a great deal of time giving back to his community. He played guitar for a local band that was centrally focused on playing benefits, feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving, and sponsoring families in the Magic Valley for Christmas. He has donated several wedding and DJ packages to fundraisers from his company, Southern Idaho Event Services, and has hosted such benefits himself. Rocky has contributed to community food banks, served food, and given toys to local needy children.
Whenever Rocky has the opportunity and means to help someone in need, he jumps at the opportunity. Rocky has dedicated his life to being a role model for those around him, and he is constantly striving to learn how to become a better man so that together we can sew the field to freedom.
