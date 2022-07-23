‘Rock Rescue’ sends people hunting for $500 prize

TWIN FALLS — It’s a game almost anyone can play. Thousands of people already are.

A contest is underway that sends southern Idahoans into the outdoors hunting for a rock worth $500. It’s called the Rocky Mountain Flooring Rock Rescue, and the flooring company has been doing it for seven years.

One year, the rock was at Diamondfield Jacks, another time at Hagerman Fossil Beds. Yet another time, it was at the Downtown Commons right in the middle of Twin Falls.

A new clue is posted at 5 p.m. every Friday on Rocky Mountain Flooring’s Facebook page, and owner Brent Compton said Friday's clue might go a long way to steer hunters in the direction of the rock, painted with the company’s logo.

“Usually at about the third clue, people start catching on,” he said.

He started the hunt as a way to bring people together.

“I want to get everyone involved,” Compton said. He’s been successful with that goal, as feedback indicates thousands of people have joined in hunts, including families.

Where's that rock

As of Saturday afternoon, the rock was still in hiding, the company told the Times-News.

“There are a lot of people looking for it,” Compton said.

One of those people is Monica Nalley of Twin Falls.

“We got super close last year but (were) too late,” Nalley said.

If she happens to win, she'd like to take a vacation.

“My friend and I want to go on a girls’ trip without our husbands to Vegas that we earned!” she said.

In addition to the $500 cash prize — or $800 in flooring products — the winner will also receive a certificate good for a stay at a Las Vegas hotel.

Only one person knows the location of the rock, that being the person in charge of company advertising.

“I told her not to tell me because I might slip up and accidentally tell someone,” Compton joked.

The rock is located on public land, in a place that is accessible where people don’t have to put themselves in harm's way.

“You won’t have to climb a rock wall or anything,” Compton said. The rock can be hidden anywhere in Magic Valley.

Keeping an open mind might be one of the best ways to discover the rock’s location.

“When you read a clue, you might think it means one thing," he said, "but it actually means another.”