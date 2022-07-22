‘Rock Rescue’ send people hunting for $500 prize

TWIN FALLS -- It’s a game almost anyone can play. Thousands of people already are.

A contest is underway that sends southern Idahoans into the outdoors hunting for a rock worth $500. It’s called the Rocky Mountain Flooring Rock Rescue, and the flooring company has been doing it for seven years.

One year the rock was at Diamondfield Jacks, another time at Hagerman Fossil Beds. Yet another time it was in the middle of town at the Downtown Twin Falls Commons.

A new clue is given every Friday at 5 p.m. on Rocky Mountain Flooring’s Facebook page, and owner Brent Compton said Friday's might go a long way to steer hunters in the direction of the rock, painted with the company’s logo.

“Usually at about the third clue, people start catching on,” he said.

He started the hunt as a way to bring people together.

“I want to get everyone involved,” Compton said. He’s been successful with that goal, as feedback indicates thousands of people have joined in hunts, including families.

“There are a lot of people looking for it,” he said. One of those people is Monica Nalley, of Twin Falls.

“We got super close last year, but was too late,” Nalley said. She hasn’t been able to spend as much time looking for it this year as she would like, but was hoping to go on a vacation if she wins.

“My friend and I want to go on a girls’ trip without our husbands to Vegas that we earned!” she said. In addition to the cash prize (or an option to instead receive $800 in flooring), the winner will also receive a certificate good for a stay at a Las Vegas hotel.

Only one person knows the location of the rock, that being the person in charge of company advertising.

“I told her not to tell me because I might slip up and accidentally tell someone,” Compton joked.

The rock is located on public land, in a place that is accessible where people don’t have to put themselves in harm's way.

“You won’t have to climb a rock wall or anything,” Compton said. The rock can be hidden anywhere in Magic Valley.

Keeping an open mind might be one of the best ways to discover the rock’s location. “When you read a clue, you might think it means one thing, but it actually means another,” he said.