Rock Creek fire district receives new fire engine

The truck was built in 2003 but Zent said the department should be able to get another 20 years of use out of it. Before the engine can be put to use, the district needs to outfit the vehicle with gear and train firefighters on how to operate the vehicle.

“There’s quite a bit of training and it’ll take time to stock the truck,” Zent said. “The goal is to have it operational by July 1.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On top of helping the district respond to structure fires and perform rescues, the fire truck will improve the district’s Insurance Services Office rating, which measures a department’s ability to respond to fires and takes types of equipment into account. Zent said an improvement in this score reduces insurance premiums for homeowners in the district.

This isn’t the first time the district has received surplus equipment from the Department of Defense, but it’s the first time it has acquired a vehicle through this program. Normally, capital purchases like this are funded by the compensation the district receives for battling wildfires in the state or other areas of the country.

This funding makes up a small portion of the district’s budget and fluctuates depending on the season. For example, in 2019 the district sent firefighters to assist in only two events, while last year it sent firefighters to more than 30.