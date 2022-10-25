Rock Creek Fire District levy up for vote

KIMBERLY — How important is passage of the Rock Creek Fire Protection District supplemental levy to providing patrons adequate fire protection?

“It’s huge,” Fire Chief Aaron Zent said bluntly. “It pays our salaries, our fire trucks and our fire stations.”

The levy has allowed the district to ensure citizens have access to emergency services, Zent said.

The levy comes before voters within the district every two years and funds about 45% of the fire district’s budget. The measure is on the ballot for the general election.

The supplemental levy is essentially for the same dollar amount as two years ago: $725,994 each year, funded by property taxes of $69.63 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Zent knows that the economy is tough, with fears of a recession on the horizon.

That’s why the decision was made to not request additional funding, he said, and touted the good the fire district has done.

In addition to structural and wildland fire protection and emergency response, it helps with controlled burns, building inspections, smoke detector installations, EMS services at school sporting events and public education.

In addition, the fire district invites residents to talk to fire personnel at their Kimberly station.

But even with that, he said some residents might not fully understand what the fire district does.

“A lot of people don't know the fire department until they have to call 911,” Zent said.

The fire district, which relies heavily on volunteers, also has unmanned stations near Murtaugh and Hansen. The fire district serves residents of eastern Twin Falls County and portions of northwestern Cassia County — approximately 212 square miles. The cities of Kimberly, Hansen and Murtaugh are included in the district.

Nine full-time firefighters— three of which are recent hires — one fire chief, one part-time assistant chief, as well as about 16 volunteers are part of the district. The number of full-time firefighters is a bare minimum of what Zent said is required to do the tasks it needs to accomplish.

The number of calls to the fire district have increased more than 270% over the last 10 years, Zent said, and about 31% of the calls are overlapping.

Expenses of operating a fire district are higher than what they would be at some larger municipalities, Zent said. He doesn’t have a fleet mechanic to service vehicles, and needs to hire a clerk to do bookkeeping and paperwork, things a larger city might carry the expense of. In addition, the fire district, has faced the effects of inflation.

If the levy isn’t approved, Zent said the fire district has a rainy day fund that will last close to a year, and he would recommend that the ballot issue would be voted on again.

Layoffs and cutting services would be considered if it wasn’t passed a second time, he said.

The levy needs a simple majority to pass.