For years, southern Idaho hunters have been grabbing their guns and taking aim at rock chucks.

Has it done any good in reducing the numbers of the large rodents?

“No,” bluntly says Caitlyn Vader, vice president of the Hagerman Booster Club, which is organizing a rock chuck derby this weekend. “They are everywhere.”

The critters are a nuisance— including eating alfalfa when it’s immature — leaving big voids in farmers’ fields, Vader said. In addition, they are known for damaging canal banks and buildings due to their relentless tunneling.

It can be tough for a farmer trying to make a living, she said.

It’s part of the reason the nonprofit Hagerman Booster Club, composed of a group of parents in the Hagerman area, started a rock chuck derby two years ago to raise money for youth programs.

It’s not an original idea, as rock chuck derbies have come and gone in the Magic Valley and have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for good causes, such as benefiting children with cancer.

But this time it was the nonprofit Hagerman Booster Club’s chance to revive it.

“We thought we’d give it a try,” Vader said, and the third annual derby is set for Friday and Saturday.

Although the derby officially starts on Friday, participants who have shot a worthy rock chuck a day or two before can bring it in for weighing at the Wilson’s Club in Hagerman.

“We would like them as fresh as they can be,” Vader said, admitting that she personally stays away from the rock shuts — she takes care of the registrations for the event, not the weigh-ins.

There are divisions for individuals and teams, and hunters will scatter around the county on derby days, whether it be around Hagerman, Bliss or Gooding.

And while Vader wasn’t sure of the record rock chuck taken at the derby, other derbies have featured 19-pounders.

Non-hunters are welcome to take part. There will be live music by Brett Reid on Friday evening at the Wilson’s Club in Hagerman, and on Saturday, a dinner will start at 6 p.m. and an awards ceremony at 7:30. Live music will be provided that evening by the Heath Clark Band. Silent auctions, with many items donated by local individuals, will take place both nights.

A pickleball tournament takes place Friday and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and poker run is set for Saturday.

“We are going to keep on growing,” Vader said.

Proceeds will go to the Hagerman Booster Club. It’s not affiliated with the school district, but helps support youth programs, whether it be the track team, rodeo club, football club or cheerleaders.

“We are basically the ones that help make ends meet,” she said.

Rock Chuck Hunters Unite A few good ole’ boys were sitting around the bar, shooting the bull, when one of them had an idea. “Someone said, ‘We ought to have a rock chuck derby.’”