RUPERT — Roasting coffee beans requires a little bit of science, a touch of art, and a good sense of timing.

The difference of a few seconds can mean a deliciously roasted bean — or a ruined batch.

After pursuing coffee bean roasting as a hobby for the past five years, Rob Cobbley and his wife, Kari, opened a storefront, Patriot Coffee Roasters, at 423 Third St., to bring their beans to market.

“I’ve always loved coffee, you know — cops and coffee,” Rob Cobbley said who also works as a deputy at the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office. “And I also needed a side hustle so we decided to make the hobby a business.”

The store opened on Friday. Business hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and the owners can be reached at 208-251-9485.

The company will ship anywhere and sells roasted beans and bags of ground coffee. They have other merchandise such as travel cups and they hope to add lines of tea and fine chocolates. They also offer gift baskets and certificates.

The business name was chosen because the couple has many family members who served in the military, Cobbley said, who was a U.S. Marine and served in the Army National Guard.

The Cobbleys’ interest in roasting their own coffee was ignited after a visit to a roasting house.

“We fell in love with everything about it and we went to a couple of coffee shows and learned as much as we could,” Cobbley said.

They became so enamored with the process that they built two additional rooms on their garage to accommodate it.

They chose Legacy Farms Coffee, a Kansas-based nonprofit company, to supply their beans, which come from Honduras. Legacy Farms Coffee sets up projects to benefit schools, children’s libraries small businesses and other endeavors.

There are three primary coffee bean growing regions in the world, all located between the Tropic of Cancer and The Tropic of Capricorn, also known as the coffee belt. They are Latin America, Africa and Asia with many countries participating in the industry, according to the National Coffee Association website.

Bringing coffee beans to market includes many steps: Planting, harvesting, milling, processing, grading, sorting and exporting.

When the beans are milled they are referred to as green coffee and the quality is tested multiple times by expert “cuppers” for taste, according to the coffee association. Then the beans are ready for roasting.

Roasting is usually accomplished by drum or by a fluid bed roaster, which is the process the Cobbleys use.

The fluid bed roaster, Cobbley said, is less carcinogenic — and less expensive.

“It’s a clean way of roasting,” he said.

When the green beans are placed in the fluid bed roaster, the air is heated in the chamber causing an endothermic reaction in the beans. The heated air cooks the beans, creating the familiar brown color.

During the process, the chaff blows off and is collected in a nearby reservoir. Near the end of the roast, the beans will make a popping sound, similar to popcorn. When done, they are rapidly cooled to stop the cooking process.

The roaster they chose was made in Idaho and can roast 18 pounds of coffee beans an hour.

The couple’s 14-year-old son Mason likes helping out and enjoys drinking a cup himself on occasion.

“My favorite coffee is Ethiopian Guji,” he said. “It has a blueberry taste and it’s sweet.”

Mason has been around the process since day one, Rob Cobbley said.

“I like the Colombian,” Kari Cobbley wrote in a message to the Times-News. “It’s just good smooth coffee — no need for cream or sugar. I can sip on it all day.”

The flavor of coffee is determined by the region where it’s grown which includes the altitude, climate and precipitation — along with the processing and roasting methods.

Some subtle flavors found in coffee are chocolate, nut, citrus, caramel, spice and fruit. The roasts range from light, medium, medium-dark to dark, and the chosen roast plays a big role in any coffee’s final flavor.

“Coffee is a lot like wine or tobacco. It has a flavor profile,” Rob Cobbley said. “We try to bring out the best of the bean in the roasting process.”