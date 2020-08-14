×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
This image makes me laugh. Because Murtaugh is so rooted in farming, I wanted an image that represented that. I chose this one over the traditional farmer in a field shot because it catches your attention immediately.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Many small towns in the
Times-News coverage area are our connection to the past. Often unaffected by massive commercial and residential growth, they serve as time capsules of tradition.
As living examples of hard work and perseverance, tiny towns reveal a way of life that used to be.
This fourth installment of Roaming the Magic Valley focuses on towns with populations of less than 1,500 citizens. Take a moment to appreciate the way of life in these towns. Looking at places that focus on family and friendship could help remind us of what matters most in our own communities.
Check out the photos and learn about the towns in the map below or scroll down to see them in a list.
Roaming in Burley
Elle Christensen is a great wakeboarder, so she did most of the work for this 2018 photo taken on the Snake River in Burley. Having access to the boat gives me a unique angle that spectators don't usually see. It's just a matter of timing to catch her hair flipped back while the water sprays around her.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Buhl
I don't often cover spot news, but, when I do, the photos usually stand out. Due to good access and a lot of patience, I was able to wait for the smoke to clear around the Buhl firefighter to help frame him within the photograph.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Castleford
This story was about sagebrush recovery efforts after the Murphy Complex Fire near Castleford, so obviously I had to show sagebrush. Getting low allows me to keep the sagebrush in the frame while also showing the expression on BLM spokeswoman Heather Tiel-Nelson's face in 2017.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Acequia
I met James Hart in 2017 when he was repairing a fence that snapped in several places around his property due to flooding and dramatic changes in temperature. I've always been drawn to this image because Hart epitomizes the hard-working American rancher. I believe this photograph properly illustrates not only his work ethic but the resilience of his community in Acequia.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Bliss
This moment is quiet but really shows off the atmosphere of Bliss. At this point the town is mostly vacant lots and broken belongings. Kylie Hecker, while picking up trash in 2018, shows that people still care about this community, paving the way for hope of future revitalization.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Carey
This was a bizarre story where the puppies were stolen from the Hoopes family in 2016. Showing the reaction of the children when their puppies were returned helps the reader understand how important these dogs are to these girls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Bellevue
This 2019 image doesn't say a lot about the story, which was a flour mill opening in Bellevue, but what it does show is the family connection that makes this business work. Brett Stevenson did the entire interview with her niece Lucy sitting on her lap. Showing that connection helps inform the reader just how important family is to these people.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Albion
Despite the numerous events in Albion, this is the only occasion where I've photographed an event in the town. I chose this 2019 overview shot because it does a good job of telling the story and showing the area where this nativity play took place.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Declo
This 2014 story from Declo tells how technology and GPS has found its way into the agricultural sector. I had a lot of fun with this shoot; the weather was wonderful and the surrounding area is gorgeous.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Bellevue
Skijoring is a fascinating sport and I'd never seen anything like it before this practice event in 2013 in Bellevue. One of these days, I'll make it up for the actual competition.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Bliss
Love it or hate it, the Rock Chuck Derby was, for a time, the biggest event around Bliss. I don't get a lot of reader comments directed at my photography, but I do remember someone wrote in about a 2017 image we ran about the event.
DREW NASH, TIMES FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Carey
I just love this image of Whitley Drage, 6, at the time this 2012 photo was taken in Carey. Her helmet kept bobbing up and down as she hit the throttle around the course. When getting her name after the race, I remember her family being super nice and accommodating.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Burley
I've always enjoyed the Burley marina. That stretch of the Snake River is always bristling with activity during the warmer months, whether the town is hosting the Wake in the Snake, the Burley Regatta or the Spudman Triathlon, as seen here in 2012.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Albion
I wasn't quite sure what to expect once I got out to Albion, but I knew I needed to find some strong photography considering the drive I had just made. I saw these Declo students in 2017 filling sandbags to help with major flooding occurring in nearby Malta — and knew I had what I needed to tell a story.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Buhl
I had to get up earlier than usual to get to the Clear Springs plant in Buhl in 2009. I saw the steam coming off the water against the back-lit workers and I knew I had the photo I wanted. I used to have this image hanging in my apartment. It was one of my first assignments for the
Times-News.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Castleford
I stumbled into King and Harts Bar and Grill in 2011 and made some photos of turtle racing. To this day it may be the oddest shoot I've ever been assigned, which I think is awesome. The story actually had to do more with Castleford's liquor sales than the turtles, but visually the turtles won out.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Filer
Monster trucks Double Trouble, left, and Dirt Crew race around the arena during the Twin Falls County Fair's 'All Star Monster Truck Tour' in August of 2016. I've covered a lot of fairs over the last 15 years, and for me, they never get old.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Declo
This 2014 story from Declo tells how technology and GPS has found its way into the agricultural sector. I had a lot of fun with this shoot; the weather was wonderful and the surrounding area is gorgeous.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Glenns Ferry
Thousands of people showed up for the 24th annual Three Island Crossing at the Three Island Crossing State Park on the Old Oregon Trail. This is one of the earliest assignments I covered for the
Times-News and one I'll not soon forget. It really did feel like I was stepping back in time.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Dietrich
I remember the newspaper wanted to mirror a little bit of what ESPN had recently done with Acey Shaw and his family while making it our own. Witnessing Shaw's day-to-day life was a big part of that project and his wife and kids welcomed me with open arms. It was a great day to be a photojournalist and I'll never forget riding around in Shaw's ATV as he gave me a tour of the farm.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Fairfield
Knowing I would be looking for pronghorn antelope during the summer off 2018 near Fairfield I took out the biggest lens we had and played wildlife photographer while riding around with Idaho Fish and Game officers. I really loved how the light played down on the landscape behind them, giving the image beautiful depth.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Eden
I tried to put myself in the shoes of the Japanese during World War II while Hanako Wakatsuki, chief of interpretation, talked about the history of the Minidoka National Historic Site in the spring of 2017. I had been to the site several times and each visit brought new interpretations of what the camp meant for those involved.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Gooding
Hundreds gathered to watch the historic No. 844 steam locomotive arrived in the spring of 2017 in Gooding. The train went through many communities across the West and all of us photojournalists looked to see how each other went about documenting the event within our respective coverage areas.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Hagerman
For many, Kirt Martin is synonymous with Hagerman. I've gotten to know Martin a little bit over the years. I've watched his kids grow up and witnessed his transition from restaurant owner to educator. Here he's seen snipping chives from the school's greenhouse for a cooking demonstration.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Jackpot, Nevada
I had never hung out at the park in Jackpot to just relax and listen to music for the day. Needless to say, it was nice to capture a slice of life in the town that didn't include a casino. I took this photo of Erika Muro enjoying company in 2019.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Ketchum
I've always enjoyed fast cars so when I had the opportunity to drive up to Ketchum for the annual Sun Valley Road Rally, I knew it was going to be a good weekend. Here is a 2005 Ford GT driven by David Stone at 185.4 mph in the summer of 2010.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Hansen
With Hansen comes 'Royland'. I remember this being probably the coldest shoot I've ever been on. Needless to say I scurried as quickly as I could to get what I needed in sub-zero temperatures in the winter of 2015.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Hailey
The Syringa Mountain School in Hailey is certainly the most interesting school I've ever been to and this is one of my favorite photos from 2014. The school prides itself on following the Waldorf Method of teaching. Incorporating an arts- and nature-based curriculum, the school is a fascinating take on modern education.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Hollister
This was a story on the condition of Hollister's Main Street and what it would take to maintain it. I saw an owl attempt a 'breaking and entering' in 2014.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Kimberly
The Rock Creek Fire District invited the
Times-News to a flashover training and getting to witness a live flashover is something I'll never forget. Unfortunately it's too hot for the cameras so this was one of the best photos I made that day in 2013 in Kimberly.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Jerome
Between pig wrestling and the town's 2013 fire, I chose the pig wrestling to represent the city of Jerome. This image of Team Pork Slingers competing in Pig Wrestling garnered several awards in 2012 and is still one of my strongest fair features to this day.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Hazelton
I honestly don't remember why I was headed to Valley High School that spring day in 2014, but it wasn't to make a photo of these third-graders flying kites. This has always been one of my favorite images that I just happened upon.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Heyburn
Heyburn is the only place in the Magic Valley I've seen with a street hockey arena. I remember the players were excited that a photographer was there and I was excited that I got to photograph street hockey.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Richfield
This was part of a Big Story project we shot all along U.S. Highway 93 back in 2015. When passing through Richfield, I noticed the water tower standing as a lone sentinel overlooking the area.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Paul
This was a story about homesteading north of Paul. I can't imagine what it was like to clear all that sagebrush and bring crops to the Magic Valley a century ago. Pictured is Harold Cavener talking about a moose he killed in Alaska.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Minidoka
Most often, when I hear 'Minidoka,' I think of the county. But there is the town called Minidoka that I photographed in 2012. Pictured is then-Mayor Becky Ziebach, owner of the Longhorn Cafe and Bar, discussing the town's water issues.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Malta
Learning about geothermal energy was well worth the drive to Malta in 2013. Being a photojournalist means always learning new things about the world around us.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Oakley
Going to Oakley usually means I'm going to the Howell Theater to shoot one of the Oakley Valley Arts Council's musical theater productions. Seen here in his 2014 role as King Sextimus in 'Once Upon a Mattress' is Denny Davis. Davis is always a hoot to work with and a fantastic actor to boot.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Roaming in Murtaugh
Brian Olmstead, general manager of the Twin Falls Canal Co., strides over the headgates at Murtaugh Lake in the early spring of 2018. Water, diverted from the Snake River at Milner Dam, stays in the reservoir all winter as part of Idaho's effort to recharge the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer. Each spring, the canal company opens the headgates to irrigate more than 200,000 acres of farmland south of the Snake River. Knowing how the canal system works is key to understanding what makes the Magic Valley tick.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
In case you missed, it, here are the previous parts of the project:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.