Many small towns in the Times-News coverage area are our connection to the past. Often unaffected by massive commercial and residential growth, they serve as time capsules of tradition.

As living examples of hard work and perseverance, tiny towns reveal a way of life that used to be.

This fourth installment of Roaming the Magic Valley focuses on towns with populations of less than 1,500 citizens. Take a moment to appreciate the way of life in these towns. Looking at places that focus on family and friendship could help remind us of what matters most in our own communities.

Check out the photos and learn about the towns in the map below or scroll down to see them in a list.

In case you missed, it, here are the previous parts of the project:

