ROAMING THE MAGIC VALLEY, Part 2: More cities as you've never seen them before
0 comments

ROAMING THE MAGIC VALLEY, Part 2: More cities as you've never seen them before

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roaming in Gooding

Hundreds gathered to watch the historic No. 844 steam locomotive arrived in the spring of 2017 in Gooding. The train went through many communities across the West and all of us photojournalists looked to see how each other went about documenting the event within our respective coverage areas.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Times-News' reach stretches far beyond the city we call home.

The Magic Valley is home to thousands of people, each with a different story to tell. Our job is to share those stories — both descriptively and visually — with the world.

Times-News chief photographer Drew Nash and staff photographer Pat Sutphin continue to review their favorite images from each city they've visited within our coverage area. The result is the second installment of Roaming in the Magic Valley, which this week includes the towns of Eden in Jerome County, Filer in Twin Falls County, Fairfield in Camas County, Gooding and Hagerman in Gooding County, Declo and Abion in Cassia County and Dietrich in Lincoln County.

Each town is unique in its own way.

See The Big Story, Page E1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News