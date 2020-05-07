Exploring the Magic Valley is an exciting aspect of our photojournalist profession. The places we see and the stories we share help shape our perspective of the world. By sharing these stories with you, we hope you can discover some of the beauty waiting just outside your door.
Check out the photos and learn about the towns in the map below or scroll down to see them in a list.
Map: Roaming the Magic Valley
Click on the points to see the photos from that town and learn more about the area.
Roaming in Acequia
Acequia, five miles northeast of Rupert, spans less than half of a square mile. A little more than 100 people live there, with agriculture and retail being their leading sources of income. But what Acequia lacks in size, it makes up for in character. Many of the buildings are older and have withstood the trials of time and harsh Idaho weather. The residents, resilient like the structures they inhabit, have held strong through turbulent economic climates to continue the traditions of their town.
Roaming in Albion
Albion is the place to be if you’re looking for fear; many would recommend the town's Haunted Mansions. This seasonal attraction draws hundreds of people each year to the city, but many don’t experience anything beyond the spooks and scares they pay to see. Nestled at the base of Mount Harrison, Albion serves as a gateway to outdoor attractions such as skiing, camping and fishing. Dating back to 1871, Albion is one of the few cities in the Magic Valley founded prior to the establishment of the irrigation systems.
Roaming in Bellevue
Bellevue, across the valley to the north, was once a prosperous place for prospectors. The town, until the 1893 crash of the silver market, stood as a destination for those looking to make their fortunes in the mines. Those who remained built up a city that now serves as a stop for tourists traveling to Sun Valley and other Wood River Valley destinations. With several restaurants for visitors and construction companies catering to the ever-changing needs of the area, Bellevue has found its silver lining.
Roaming in Bliss
Bliss — despite what some people might believe — was not named for its joyous nature. The city was actually named after its founding family who built the first permanent structures in town. Nearly 150 years later, Bliss sits as a shell of its former glory. Abandoned buildings and vacant lots line the handful of city streets. The city took a hard hit with the completion of Interstate 84, which steered traffic away from its economic center. A new truck stop in the works could revitalize the town and regain the traffic lost so many years ago.
Roaming in Buhl
Buhl may be known as the “Trout Capital of America,” but, for this photographer, it’s all about the sweets. It’s difficult to drive through town without stopping at Cloverleaf Creamery for some ice cream. Whether you're fishing for rainbow trout, watching the parade at the annual Sagebrush Celebration or grabbing a cold drink at Magic Valley Brewing, Buhl has something to offer for everyone.
Roaming in Burley
Burley, like other many other towns in the Magic Valley, has a strong connection to the Snake River. With annual events such as the Wake in the Snake, the Idaho Regatta and the Spudman Triathlon — all dependent on the wide river — the town has found a way to continue using this resource to draw visitors in from all over the world.
Roaming in Carey
Carey, a small town located between the Sawtooth National Forest and the Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, is seen by all traveling U.S. Highway 26 into the Magic Valley. Carey caters to outdoor enthusiasts, offering a plethora of activities including biking, fishing, hunting, hiking and cross-country skiing.
Roaming in Castleford
Castleford, home to Balanced Rock, has plenty to offer visitors with scenic views and hiking trails, but the 48-foot-tall natural rock formation remains its main tourist attraction.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.