Roadwork begins Monday south of Burley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The Idaho Transportation Department announced that construction is expected to begin Monday south of Burley at the intersection of Idaho Highway 27, West 600 South and South Pole Line Road.

“This safety improvement will widen the roadway and provide designated left turn lanes for motorists traveling on the highway,” ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé said in a statement. “It will also increase mobility in the area with through traffic no longer needing to slow down for vehicles making turns onto the adjacent roadways.”

Roadwork is expected to continue until mid-July. During the construction, traffic will be reduced to a single lane and guided by flaggers or temporary signals.

Motorists should anticipate minor delays and some access closures to county roads. Drivers are encouraged to consider another route while work on the project is underway.

The general contractor is Idaho Materials and Construction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0