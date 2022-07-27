Road work to continue on Orchard Drive

Contractors with McCoy Construction will continue working on Orchard Drive between Harrison Street and Gregory Way through Aug. 26.

The new installations will include road widening, utility crossings, sidewalks and curbs and gutters for a new subdivision being built directly south of Orchard Drive.

During the route upgrade, expect intermittent lane closures and changing traffic patterns lasting four to five weeks. Speed limits are temporarily reduced on this section.

Drivers should use an alternate route if possible or expect intermittent delays. Local access will be maintained during the project. Questions about the project should be directed to Doug McCoy at 208-731-6345.