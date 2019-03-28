SHOSHONE — Idaho’s bridges are getting older.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, more than 800 of the state’s existing highway bridges are 50 years or older. However, the state reports 75 percent of its bridges are in good condition.
Still, ITD has a long worklist, with more than 290 bridges and culverts and 2,321 lane miles to maintain just in the eight counties of District 4.
“We are constantly maintaining our bridges,” ITD spokeswoman Jessica Williams said during a phone interview with the Times-News.
The department has released its list of anticipated construction projects this year in District 4. Eight new bridges are among them.
Factors that go into determining when bridge repairs and replacements occur include traffic counts, expected lifespan and condition, Williams said. Even if a bridge deemed deficient due to age, height or width restrictions, that doesn’t always mean it is unsafe or no longer functional, she said.
This year’s construction season includes 12 new projects that will cost the state an estimated $54.3 million, plus four projects that are a continuation from last year. The bridge projects span six of the eight counties in District 4.
Here’s a breakdown of what projects drivers can expect to see this year across south-central Idaho:
U.S. 30: Union Pacific Railroad Bridge
Where it is: Gooding County west of Bliss on the Interstate 84 business route
What it costs: $6.7 million
What it involves: This project replaces the U.S. 30 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad, and also reconstructs about a mile of U.S. 30 after exit 137 from Interstate 84.
Impact to drivers: Detours will be in place throughout the duration of the project. U.S. 30 is closed east of exit 137 for about 1 mile, said Chase Camberlango, project manager with Western Construction. Drivers cannot go south of I-84 if they take that exit.
Expected time frame: The project started in early March and will be completed in November, Camberlango said.
U.S. 30: Salmon Falls Creek Bridge
Where it is: Twin Falls County on U.S. 30 near milepost 190
What it costs: $4 million
What it involves: This project follows intersection improvements made at 4800 North, which included the addition of turn bays that tied onto the bridge, Williams said. Because of those, the width of the bridge was no longer sufficient and needed to be widened. Salmon Falls Creek Bridge will be replaced, approaches will be rebuilt, and guardrail will be replaced as well.
Impact to drivers: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals in place.
Expected time frame: Work begins this spring and ends in the fall.
U.S. 30: Coulee Canal Bridge
Where it is: Twin Falls County between Kimberly and Hansen near milepost 225 on U.S. 30
What it costs: $409,000
What it involves: This project replaces an aged culvert, which was built in 1933 and was scheduled for replacement due to its age and condition.
Impact to drivers: Traffic is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals in place.
Expected time frame: This project has already begun and will be complete this spring.
U.S. 30: 400 West to Parke Avenue
Where it is: U.S. 30 west of Burley between 400 West and Parke Avenue
What it costs: This project has not yet been bid, but is anticipated to cost the state approximately $10 million.
What it involves: This work here involves widening the highway to four lanes with dedicated turn bays and a signal at Bedke Boulevard.
Impact to drivers: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with impacts to access points throughout construction.
Expected time frame: This project is scheduled to begin this fall and conclude in fall 2020.
U.S. 20: Willow Creek Bridge
Where it is: U.S. 20 in Camas County at milepost 164
What it costs: $2.9 million
What it involves: This project will remove an aged culvert and construct a new bridge over Willow Creek. ITD determined that the pipe has deteriorated over time, and it would be more efficient to construct a bridge at this point than to remove and replace the existing culvert and surrounding fill.
Impact to drivers: Traffic will be reduced to one lane during construction, with temporary traffic lights in place throughout the project.
Expected time frame: This work begins Monday and will be completed in early winter 2019.
U.S. 20: Rock Creek Bridge
Where it is: U.S. 20 in Blaine County between mileposts 172 and 173
What it costs: $3 million
What it involves: This project is similar to the Willow Creek Bridge project and will remove an aged culvert, replacing it with a new bridge.
Impact to drivers: Traffic will be reduced to one lane during construction with temporary traffic lights in place throughout the duration of the project.
Expected time frame: Work begins Monday and ends in early winter 2019.
U.S. 20: Cat Creek Summit to Bennett Mountain Road and Highway 68 to Fairfield
Where it is: Sections of U.S. 20 between mileposts 125 and 151 in Elmore and Camas counties
What it costs: $6 million
What it involves: These projects involve a road overlay and seal coat from Idaho 68 to Fairfield, and installation of rumble strips and signage from Cat Creek Summit to Bennett Mountain Road.
Impact to drivers: Motorists can expect to find pilot cars and flaggers during work hours.
Expected time frame: Work begins this summer and will be complete by the fall.
U.S. 26: Ohlinger Road to U.S. 93 Junction
Where it is: Lincoln County on U.S. 26 between mileposts 161 and 166
What it costs: $3.5 million
What it involves: This project involves pavement restoration, replacing stormwater pipes and constructing ADA ramps in the city of Shoshone.
Impact to drivers: Throughout portions of the project, pilot cars and flaggers will be present during working hours.
Expected time frame: This work is expected to begin in the spring and continue through mid-summer.
U.S. 93: Notch Butte Climbing Lanes
Where it is: Lincoln County on U.S. 93 between mileposts 67 and 73
What it costs: $5.6 million
What it involves: ITD contractors will construct two separated southbound lanes along the highway.
Impact to drivers: The state does not anticipate any impacts to motorists with this project.
Expected time frame: Work begins in the spring and concludes in the fall.
Idaho 50: Red Cap Corner to Tipperary Road
Where it is: Twin Falls County for about 5 miles on Idaho 50 from Redcap Corner near Kimberly to Tipperary Road
What it costs: $1.5 million
What it involves: This project involves a road overlay and seal coat.
Impact to drivers: Motorists can expect to see pilot cars and flaggers during work hours.
Expected time frame: Work begins this spring and concludes sometime during the summer.
Idaho 46: U.S. 30 to Ken Curtis Bridge
Where it is: On Idaho 46 north of Buhl from U.S. 30 to the Ken Curtis Bridge around milepost 90 in Twin Falls County
What it involves: This is a continuing project from last year and will conclude this fall with a seal coating of the roadway.
Impact to drivers: Pilot cars and flaggers will be present for a few days when the seal coat is applied.
Expected time frame: Work will take place between summer and fall 2019.
Idaho 46: Camas County line to U.S. 20 Junction
Where it is: This project is also a continuation from last year and takes place in Camas County on Idaho 46 from the county line to the junction with U.S. 20.
What it involves: The remaining work will be seal coating the roadway.
Impact to drivers: Pilot cars and flaggers will be present for a few days when the seal coat is applied.
Expected time frame: Construction resumes this summer and ends in the fall.
Interstate 84/Interstate 86 interchange
Where it is: The Salt Lake System Interchange in Cassia County.
What it involves: This project involves replacing two aging structures while improving the entire interchange and bringing it to current standards. It is a continuation of an ongoing project from last year.
Impact to drivers: Traffic will encounter detours throughout the project.
Expected time frame: Work here concludes in summer 2020.
Interstate 84: Eastbound North Side Canal Bridge
Where it is: In Jerome County on I-84 near Eden
What it involves: This continuing project will repair the bridge deck spanning the North Side Canal near Eden.
Impact to drivers: Traffic will be reduced to one lane while repairs are underway.
Expected time frame: Work should be completed this summer.
Interstate 86: Raft River Bridges
Where it is: Interstate 86 eastbound and westbound in Cassia County around milepost 14
What it costs: $10.7 million
What it involves: This project will replace three bridges spanning the Raft River in an area that flooded a couple of years ago. Work will impact I-86 eastbound and westbound bridges, as well as the adjacent Baseline Road bridge.
Impact to drivers: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while construction is underway.
Expected time frame: This work should be completed by this winter.
