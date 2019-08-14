{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho 75 paving

Roadwork will begin on Idaho 75 next week.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

SHOSHONE — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin repairs Monday on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County.

Work will occur on various stretches of roadway between mileposts 118 and 132 on both northbound and southbound lanes. Work should be completed by the end of August. Construction will not take place over the Labor Day weekend.

“We are working to fix areas of the highway which saw substantial damage over the lengthy winter months, including the corner of Elkhorn Road in Ketchum,” ITD area foreman Brad Lynch said in a statement. “This should improve the driving experience for motorists throughout the Wood River Valley.”

Repairs are expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Some areas will require a detour while work is being performed. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow signs which will be in place to safely direct drivers through the area.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments