TWIN FALLS — Those driving into the Snake River Canyon from Twin Falls should expect construction delays in the coming weeks.
The Twin Falls City Council approved a contract Monday with PMF Inc. for a $1.2 million construction project on the Canyon Springs Grade roadway.
Construction could begin this week or next, assistant city engineer Troy Vitek said.
The first portion of the project will go from the start of the grade to the first hairpin turn and end by Nov. 30, Vitek said. Construction will stop for winter and restart in spring to complete the roadway past the second hairpin turn, he said.
“It’s kind of weather permitting,” he said. “We hope to start as early as possible, but if its a bad winter we’re kind of subjected to whatever Mother Nature throws at us.”
The project will include widening and improving the driving surface, updating the drainage system, and adding guardrails at hairpin turns.
Vitek said the project will be done in 300-foot intervals and flaggers will direct traffic to avoid long delays.
No companies initially bid to work on the project. The city then approached contractors on the open market for negotiations. PMF Inc., which recently completed a road resurfacing project at Eastland Drive and Falls Avenue intersection, offered to complete the project for $1.1 million plus a 10% contingency fee. About $930,000 for the project will come from street reserves.
The roadway construction is the second portion of an overhaul to the Canyon Springs Grade. In June, city contractors installed steel-mesh along the face of the canyon wall and built a ditch below to catch rocks in an attempt to mitigate damage from falling rocks.
Mayor Shawn Barigar said the community will be pleased with the completed roadway.
“The best intentions from the front end of this project were wide community engagement and really trying to enhance that roadway instead of just trying to fix challenges with it,” Barigar said.
