Road closures coming to Addison Avenue, Hankins Road for utility work

TWIN FALLS — Beginning Sunday, the intersection of Addison Avenue and Hankins Drive South will be closed to non-local traffic. Two projects will take place at the intersection to replace a damaged traffic signal and install a new utility access. The projects will require road and lane closures beginning through Saturday, March 12.

Electric One has contracted with the city to replace the intersection’s traffic signal that was damaged by a vehicle.

During signal replacement on Sunday, both lanes on Addison Avenue E. and Hankins Road S. will be closed to thru traffic. Non-local traffic should use Kimberly Road or Falls Avenue, Eastland Drive or Champlin Road to detour around the project area.

The signal replacement is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. Sunday and both Addison Avenue and Hankins Road North will be reopened to vehicle traffic.

Hankins Road South will remain closed so that beginning Monday, Brackman can install a new utility access — or manhole — on Hankins Road South. The road will be closed to thru traffic until the project is completed on Saturday, March 12.

