EDEN — Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning on a railroad crossing on Idaho 25, south of Hunt at milepost 17.6.

Eastern Idaho Railroad crews will reconstruct the railroad crossing to improve safety and ease of travel for motorists in the area.

Idaho 25 will be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday in order to complete the project.

Motorists will need to use routes along Interstate 84 and U.S. 93 or county roads during the construction.

