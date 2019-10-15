{{featured_button_text}}
Road Work Ahead

FAIRFIELD — The Idaho Transportation Department plans to close U.S. Highway 20 on Wednesday and Thursday between mileposts 164 and 173 near Fairfield as crews pave the newly constructed Willow Creek and Rock Creek bridges. The closure is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and last about three hours each day.

This is part of the Willow Creek Bridge and Rock Creek Bridge construction projects underway since April. Crews replaced aging and corroded culverts with new bridge structures which are expected to have a longer lifespan. It will also allow the streams in both locations to be restored to a more natural condition which should have a positive effect on the surrounding ecosystem.

“We are making every effort to minimize impacts to motorists in the region,” ITD south-central Idaho project manager Brock Dillé said in a statement. “With the unexpected drop in temperatures this past month, we have a very narrow window to complete work on these structures. Briefly closing the highway will allow us to work more efficiently and hopefully prevent us from having to return to the area next year to complete the project.”

The department will place barricades and signage at area intersections to alert travelers. Flaggers will also be present to inform motorists and assist them with determining the best path of travel.

Knife River is the general contractor for both projects.

