ANOTHER LOOK: Rivals, championships and holiday trees
In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
Mountain West Conference Championship
Boise State fans cheer during the Mountain West Conference Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Mountain West Conference Championship
Boise State quarterback Jalen Green runs the ball against Fresno State's Levelle Bailey (6) during the Mountain West Conference Championship on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Almost Maine presented by CSI
Saida Khidyrova as Glory listens to Jase Van Houten as Easton in the background during dress rehearsal for 'Almost, Maine' on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls.
Preparing the holiday tree
City of Twin Falls employees Raymond Silvaz, right, and Kurt Morris work on installing lights onto the tree Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Downtown Commons in Twin Falls. The tree will be lit up after the Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank on Dec. 9.
Across town rivals battle it out on the hardwood
Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge Special Olympians play a game of pick up basketball during halftime Thursday night, Dec. 1, 2022, at Twin Falls High School.
The 208 Bar and Grill in Jerome
A specialty drink called 'Fuzzy Balls' is served Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, at The 208 Bar and Grill in Jerome.
Mountain West Conference Championship
Boise State fan Colton Bridges, 9, plays catch before the Mountain West Conference Championship on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Across town rivals battle it out on the hardwood
Twin Falls' Skylar Westburg looks to shoot against Canyon Ridge during their game Thursday night, Dec. 1, 2022, at Twin Falls High School.
Mountain West Conference Championship
Boise State Broncos tight end Riley Smith (3) gets a first down during the Mountain West Conference Championship against Fresno State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Almost Maine presented by CSI
William Tournahu as Pete rehearses with Nahla Hutton as Ginette for 'Almost, Maine' on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls.
Mountain West Conference Championship
Boise State's spirit squad gets the crowd involved during the Mountain West Conference Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Mountain West Conference Championship
Boise State Broncos cornerback Caleb Biggers (1) celebrates a play with teammate Boise State Broncos linebacker Andrew Simpson (10) during the Mountain West Conference Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Mountain West Conference Championship
Boise State's marching band performs during the Mountain West Conference Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
