 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
ANOTHER LOOK

Rivals, championships and holiday trees

  • 0

In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.

See more photos on A9 and for more galleries, go to Magicvalley.com/gallery or follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn.

ANOTHER LOOK: Rivals, championships and holiday trees

In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.

1 of 13

It’s been 50 years since the Apollo 17 astronauts took this iconic photo of our planet Earth on Dec. 7, 1972; this was the last time humans have ever walked on the moon.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News