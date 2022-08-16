 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rite Stuff foods names new CEO

JEROME — James D’Agosta has been named the new CEO of Rite Stuff Foods Inc. in Jerome. He succeeds John MacArthur, who had overseen business operations since the Frostkrone Food Group acquired the company in 2019.

The change in leadership was made May 1.

D’Agosta has already set definite targets for the coming years: Rite Stuff Foods will continue to grow and significantly extend its reach within and beyond the North American market.

“The growth potential for Rite Stuff Foods is significant,” he said. “We are in the enviable position of being able to offer our customers and consumers high quality, innovative finger foods that taste great and are easy to prepare.”

Previously D’Agosta had held executive roles with Marcal Manufacturing for four years and 10 years with Ventura Foods, most recently as its senior vice president, international. Company officials say he understands the food products market from a variety of perspectives.

“James is a very seasoned executive who looks ahead, thinks ahead and then acts with tremendous foresight. He drives forward processes effectively and he really masters the art of motivating teams,” Frostkrone CEO Frédéric Dervieux said. “James is a huge asset for the Frostkrone Food Group.”

Last year, Rite Stuff Foods implemented a new finger food production line, producing mozzarella sticks and will soon produce cream cheese stuffed jalapeños, along with a growing selection of other appetizers and plant-based delights.

Rite Stuff Foods is well known for its popular and versatile potato snacks, which are made exclusively from original Idaho potatoes. These products have enjoyed popularity in the United States for years, company officials said.

