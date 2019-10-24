TWIN FALLS — Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center has received a $240,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.
It is one of 60 grants given to nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest — totaling almost $16 million, and one of seven awarded to nonprofits serving the Idaho community — totaling almost $1.5 million.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The center will use the funds for facility and arena construction to serve children and adults with disabilities.
Earlier this year, the Murdock Trust announced that it crossed the mark of $1 billion invested in cumulative grants to Pacific Northwest nonprofits since opening in 1975.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.