Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center receives grant

Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center received a $240,000 grant.

 COURTESY OF THE M.J. MURDOCK CHARITABLE TRUST

TWIN FALLS — Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center has received a $240,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

It is one of 60 grants given to nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest — totaling almost $16 million, and one of seven awarded to nonprofits serving the Idaho community — totaling almost $1.5 million.

The center will use the funds for facility and arena construction to serve children and adults with disabilities.

Earlier this year, the Murdock Trust announced that it crossed the mark of $1 billion invested in cumulative grants to Pacific Northwest nonprofits since opening in 1975.

