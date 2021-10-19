Rise in fentanyl could overwhelm law enforcement Gov. Little says

JEROME — Idaho is seeing an increase in fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“The magnitude of this problem is almost unbelievable,” said Gov. Brad Little.

In the last six to eight months, the problem has gotten dramatically worse, he said during a press conference Monday afternoon at Idaho State Police District 4 headquarters in Jerome.

The methamphetamine and fentanyl found in Idaho have a direct tie to Mexico, Gov. Little said. To combat the problem, he sent five ISP troopers on a 21-day mission in July to assist the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The officers helped make arrests and learned new detection techniques.

“We also saw the use of new technology, again the details are law enforcement sensitive, however, it provided examples of how new technology is being used to intercept drug trafficker’s,” said ISP sergeant Curt Sproat who was part of the team sent to the border.

Sproat has been with ISP for 10 years and said fentanyl is one of the most dangerous drugs he has seen in his career.