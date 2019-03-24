Try 3 months for $3

BOISE — U.S. Sen. Jim Risch and U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson will host Funders Fair workshops in Idaho to help state and local leaders learn about and better utilize grants available from federal and state agencies. The workshops will feature lectures, webinars and exhibits from state and federal agencies directly responsible for the grant application process.

Funders Fair workshop locations:

  • May 15 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho, Twin Falls
  • May 16 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the College of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls

Events are free to the public. To register, go to  simpson.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=1342.

The workshops will include:

  • One-hour long webinar to learn about grants.gov
  • Presentation on endowments from Idaho Community Foundation
  • Congressional presentation on grants assistance available in a congressional office
  • Library of Congress Surplus Book Program

Participants can learn about funding from the following agencies:

Infrastructure

  • USDA Rural Development
  • Idaho Division of Environmental Quality
  • Idaho Bond Bank
  • Idaho Department of Commerce
  • U.S. Economic Development Association
  • Environmental Protection Agency

Housing

  • U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
  • Idaho Housing and Finance Association
  • USDA Rural Development
  • Idaho/Nevada Development Financial Institution

Volunteerism

  • Serve Idaho
  • Corporation of National and Community Service

Arts/Humanities/Historical

  • Idaho Arts Commission
  • Idaho Humanities Commission
  • Idaho Heritage Trust
  • Idaho States Historical Society

Federal Emergency Management Agency

  • Hazard Mitigation grants
  • Fire Assistance grants
  • Idaho Office of Emergency Management

