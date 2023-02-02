U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, both Republicans from Idaho, have signed on as co-sponsors to the PROTECT Kids Act.

According to the bill’s description, The Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act would require elementary and middle schools to “obtain parents’ consent before changing a minor child’s gender markers, pronouns, or preferred name on any school form, allowing a child to change the child’s sex-based accommodations, including locker rooms or bathrooms.”

In a press release announcing the bill’s introduction, Crapo said parental involvement provides the best outcomes for students.

“The fundamental importance of parental involvement in children’s lives must be supported rather than eroded by unreasonable heavy-handed government policies,” Crapo said in the statement.

In addition, Risch said that parents have a right to be involved in their children’s life and education.

“But they cannot do so if a school is withholding important information about their child’s well-being,” he said.

The PROTECT Kids Act was first introduced in September 2022 by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina. Scott reintroduced the bill for the new Congress, and Risch and Crapo again co-sponsored the bill.

The topic has received attention in Idaho recently. A meeting of the Caldwell School District board of trustees drew heated discourse from parents and politicians over a policy under consideration intended to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador questioned the legality of the proposed policy — which was written by the Idaho School Board Association and is already in place in a third of Idaho’s schools — in a tweet following the meeting.

Labrador followed up the tweet with a letter to Executive Director Misty Swanson of the Idaho School Board Association.

In the letter, obtained by Idaho Education News, Labrador said he found it “unsettling — and inconsistent with your stated values — that the ISBA would advocate a dangerous policy that actively disenfranchises parents and families, the cornerstone of any schooling system.”

Swanson replied by letter to Labradors office, Idaho Education News reported.

“We have maintained that our job is to provide schools with a framework on sensitive topics that navigates the layers of legal complexities, all to avoid costly litigation, intense investigations from the U.S. Department Office for Civil Rights, or the loss of federal funding,” Swanson wrote.