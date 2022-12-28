Ringing in the new year with the annual ball drop at the silos

The end of the year is upon us, which means it’s time to make plans to attend the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop at the historic silos in Twin Falls.

During the event, local business owner David Woodhead drops a 40-pound copper ball from the top of the grain elevators at Fifth Avenue and Shoshone Street South in Old Towne Twin Falls at midnight to celebrate the new year.

Woodhead has produced the event nearly every year since 2003. In 2013, he closed his business Woody’s Bar and Grill, which sponsored the ball drop at the time. Because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, he moved the ball drop to March 2021 to celebrate the spring equinox.

Woodhead said his newly reopened Lamphouse Theater is sponsoring the event.

“It just made sense for the Lamphouse to sponsor it this year,” Woodhead said. “(The ball’s) permanent home is at the Lamphouse, hanging from the ceiling on a beam. You can even see from outside the window.”

Nearly every year Woodhead has done the event, he has used a 1961 Ford Econoline to drop the ball. He said one year he had to use a van and another year a pickup due to the Econoline being in the shop.

“It’s best with this truck because it’s a classic,” he said.

Woodhead attaches a GoPro to the ball to get a unique view of the scene. He said it sometimes ends up facing the silos and you don’t see anything, but, usually, the GoPro captures a nice view as it spins downward with the ball.

The inspiration behind the event began with New York’s famous ball drop in Time Square.

“I always thought it was cool that New York City dropped the ball on New Year’s Eve,” Woodhead said. “When they first started doing it, they used a ball kind of like this and a man grabbed hold on one end and lowered it, kind of like we do.”

But ultimately, his favorite part of the event is hearing the yells and screams of happy community members.