Ridley's opens Rupert's DQ Grill & Chill

RUPERT — One of the town's newest businesses opened Aug. 15, offering customers delicious meals and tasty treats — and the owners have a familiar name.

The American Dairy Queen Corp. announced the opening of its new DQ Grill & Chill, 424 Oneida St., owned and operated by the Ridley family and located near the Ridley’s Market Rupert store, according to a press release.

The new restaurant has 75 employees including crew members and managers. The restaurant and drive-thru are open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. every day.

“We’re thrilled to bring Dairy Queen to the Rupert community and continue growing our footprint with the legacy brand,” said Anita Ridley, Ridley’s Family Markets director of franchise. “It’s always rewarding seeing the community’s reaction after opening a new Dairy Queen restaurant, as the menu is filled with fan-favorite items. We’re certain that our DQ will be a welcome addition to the community and we’re eager to open our doors just in time for the end of summer.”

The Ridley family has a lifetime of experience in family-owned businesses and has operated hardware stores, supermarkets and pharmacies along with various restaurants across the state as well as in Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming and Utah.

In 2017, the Ridleys joined the Dairy Queen brand and they have steadily grown the number of businesses they own over the past five years.

The DQ Grill and Chill flagship concept strikes the perfect balance between yesteryear and today with a modern guest dining experience that includes offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options like StackBurgers, Chicken Strip Baskets and other hot sandwiches.

The restaurant will also offer soft-serve favorites like sundaes and cones to fans along with its signature Blizzard Treat.

The company began with a 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 and quickly grew into one of the most well-known companies of all time. It has maintained its success for more than 80 years and has more than 7,000 locations across the world.

