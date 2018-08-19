HAZELTON – A Buhl man was injured Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding failed to negotiate a curve and he was ejected.
According to the Idaho State Police, Vincent D. Gauthier, 43, of Buhl, was traveling westbound on 900 South near 2027 East, about a mile east of Hazelton, on a 2002 Harley Davidson at about 5 p.m.
Gauthier was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. His condition was not available Sunday night.
Gauthier was not wearing a helmet, ISP said.
