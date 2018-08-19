Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Ambulance
(Courtesy photo)

HAZELTON – A Buhl man was injured Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding failed to negotiate a curve and he was ejected.

According to the Idaho State Police, Vincent D. Gauthier, 43, of Buhl, was traveling westbound on 900 South near 2027 East, about a mile east of Hazelton, on a 2002 Harley Davidson at about 5 p.m.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Gauthier was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. His condition was not available Sunday night.

Gauthier was not wearing a helmet, ISP said.

0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Load comments