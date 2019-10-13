TWIN FALLS — The Toys for Tots Ride-n-Read Car and Motorcycle Show will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the old Shopko Parking area at the Magic Valley Mall.
The public is invited to check out cars and motorcycles on display from the Snake River Corvette Club, Idaho Chariots, Snake River Bros and other local clubs.
Toys for Tots will accept donations during the event to purchase books for the 2019 toy campaign. Books to donate can be also be purchased at Barnes and Noble, with a percentage of the sales given back to Toys for Tots to purchase additional books.
Community members will be available to read your child’s favorite story as books are donated.
