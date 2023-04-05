A Richfield woman was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for stealing clients’ insurance premiums to pay her personal and business bills, officials say.

“This is one of the most egregious cases I have ever seen,” said Dean L. Cameron, director of the Idaho Department of Insurance. “Most agents have their clients’ best interests at heart, but Ms. Sheppard is an unfortunate exception.”

Charlotte Sheppard was sentenced to the Idaho Department of Corrections for 10 years, with five years fixed and five years indeterminate.

Sheppard was first prosecuted and found guilty in Blaine County for grand theft in 2020 after funds were reported missing from an insurance agency’s fiduciary account.

The Department of Insurance investigated and found that Sheppard had violated Idaho Insurance Code. Concurrent with the court proceedings, the DOI was taking administrative action to revoke her insurance license.

While awaiting criminal sentencing and administrative penalties, Sheppard took over management of a second insurance agency in Lincoln County. The DOI became aware that she was again misappropriating funds with the new agency, officials say, and issued a cease-and-desist order on March 18, 2020, and revoked her license on March 20, 2020.

The department opened a new investigation and determined that Sheppard had collected premiums from multiple clients at the second agency but did not apply them to their policies, but instead diverted them for her personal use.

Charges were filed in the 5th Judicial District in Lincoln County in October 2020.