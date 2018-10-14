TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Optimist Club will hold a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. and open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday for its Youth House at 239 Third Ave. N., Twin Falls.
Live music, light refreshments and tours will celebrate the house for youth who have aged out of the foster care system and no longer have a place to live.
For more information, go to facebook.com/TFOptimistYouthHouse or twinfallsoptimistclub.com/youthhouse.
