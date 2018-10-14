Try 1 month for 99¢
Youth House
Buy Now

Awards are given out during a groundbreaking event in March at the Optimist Youth House in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Optimist Club will hold a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. and open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday for its Youth House at 239 Third Ave. N., Twin Falls.

Live music, light refreshments and tours will celebrate the house for youth who have aged out of the foster care system and no longer have a place to live.

For more information, go to facebook.com/TFOptimistYouthHouse or twinfallsoptimistclub.com/youthhouse.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments