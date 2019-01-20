Try 1 month for 99¢

BUHL — St. Luke’s West End Clinic will host a celebratory open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 30 at 980 Burley Ave.

Tour the clinic and enjoy light refreshments.

Learn about its convenience in being closer to home.

The new clinic offers the following services:

  • Family medicine
  • Behavioral health
  • Lab and x-ray
  • Visiting OB/GYN and cardiology
  • Open Monday through Friday

For more information, go to stlukesonline.org.

