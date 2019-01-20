BUHL — St. Luke’s West End Clinic will host a celebratory open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 30 at 980 Burley Ave.
Tour the clinic and enjoy light refreshments.
Learn about its convenience in being closer to home.
The new clinic offers the following services:
- Family medicine
- Behavioral health
- Lab and x-ray
- Visiting OB/GYN and cardiology
- Open Monday through Friday
For more information, go to stlukesonline.org.
