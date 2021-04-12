Revered Idaho Latino dies a few weeks after his wife. ‘They served until the very end’

“He would go to bars and demand service, and he would get arrested for disturbing the peace,” his son Manuel Berain told the Idaho Statesman. “When he went to court, he would wear his uniform.”

While living in the Magic Valley, one of Berain’s many jobs was as a host for one of the first Spanish radio stations in the region. Numerous articles in the South Idaho Press and Times-News recount how he used his position to help the Hispanic community, often serving as an interpreter for local Latinos seeking medical attention or legal help.

An ally and friend of former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt, Berain moved to the Boise area to serve on the Idaho Human Rights Commission in 1969, and eventually became the first director of the commission. He also was an early Idaho official in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, overseeing housing discrimination claims in Southern Idaho in the 1970s. He also worked for the Bureau of Land Management.