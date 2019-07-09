HUNT — Mira Nakashima was in her mother’s womb when the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service bombed Pearl Harbor, launching the United States into World War II.
Soon after the Seattle native was born, her life was thrown into the wartime hysteria that gripped the U.S. after the surprise attack. Some 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent living on the West Coast were rounded up from their home and eventually sent inland to one of 10 so-called WWII relocation centers — prison camps, in reality.
In August 1942, the Nakashima family settled into their new “home” at the Minidoka Relocation Center near the old community of Hunt in Jerome County where the young girl learned to walk and talk.
Over the weekend, Nakashima, daughter of famed American-born woodworker George Nakashima, made a pilgrimage to her early home — now a national historic site operated by the National Park Service. Over the past 16 years, hundreds of Hunt Camp survivors and their descendants have gathered at the site to seek answers and find peace with what has been called a national travesty.
“’Wounds healed over and left no scars,’” Nakashima, 77, said her father told her when she was old enough to understand.
From August 1942 to November 1945, approximately 13,000 Americans of Japanese descent were held in the camp, comprised of 600 structures on 33,000 acres.
More than 300 people came this year to honor those who lived and died at the camp — and those who died serving this country while their loved ones were housed behind barbed wire. The names of those Hunt Camp residents who died in battle were called out Monday during the pilgrimage’s closing ceremony.
Rod Tamura, a school teacher in Spokane, Washington, said both his mother and father were incarcerated at the camp when they were children. But, ironically, the two didn’t meet until years later.
His mother rarely spoke about the time she spent in the camp, Tamura said. But she opened up after he explained to her that it was important for him — as a teacher — to understand what happened at Minidoka so that he can tell her story to his students.
Otherwise, “how are kids to understand?” he asked the Times-News Monday at the closing ceremony.
Mira Nakashima returned this year with a camp memory for the newly opened visitor center at Minidoka: polished wood from 77-year-old bitterbrush gathered by a camp resident just before he died. Takaji Ed Abe was found dead — with the firewood in his arms — on his way back to load the potbellied stove in his family’s barracks one cold winter, she said.
Three generations of the man’s family have kept the wooden treasure safe until descendant Jerry Arai asked Nakashima, co-owner of her late father’s woodworking company, to turn the bitterbrush into a work of art as a memorial of all who died at Minidoka. The polished bitterbrush now resides in the new visitor center at Minidoka.
