TWIN FALLS — After nearly 40 years in the valley, Stephen Hartgen has acquired divided notoriety in the community.
Despite being the target of two shooters — once in 2000 and again in 2002 — the former newspaperman clearly loves the Magic Valley and says he is proud to call it home.
“I’ve had people call me a tough old goat, and that’s about right,” Hartgen said.
A former editor and publisher of the Times-News, he more recently spent five terms serving in the Idaho House of Representatives, which he talks about in his new book, “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.”
He says folks here have a love-hate relationship with him and his conservative, “common-sense” values.
“It’s because I call it as I see it,” the Republican told the Times-News, his eyes twinkling as one corner of his mouth curled upward.
Hartgen pulls no punches in his book, which recently hit the market. “Tradition & Progress” is a hefty read, beginning with an analysis of the valley’s pioneering spirit and ending with a few predictions for the future.
In between, he praises — and criticizes — a multitude of forces that have affected the Magic Valley’s economic and social landscape since the state’s centennial in 1990. That’s “the point when the past slipped away and today’s culture began to emerge,” he said.
In writing the book, Hartgen hopes folks will see “a representative snapshot of this community,” he said.
Hartgen reveals an insider’s perspective on the region’s cultural growth as he tells how higher education and the arts have overcome diversity and isolation. He also details the changes — both good and bad — in how folks get their news today, and how and why local media outlets have struggled to survive in the so-called “fake news” era.
He paints a picture of rapid growth from the very beginning of the valley’s agricultural history. By 1920, “the population of the eight counties went from nearly zero to 65,000,” he said.
“Our ancestors would be proud indeed,” Hartgen wrote. “They would marvel at the physical transformation wrought in only a few decades, but they would also remark on how we have kept our cultural values of hard work, faith and egalitarian roots.”
Common sense reflects the tenor of the valley, he said in an interview.
“Every place has a certain personality,” he said. “What are our characteristics? Ours is one of the most American communities. We are patriotic. We are problem-solvers.”
Certain “ideological theories haven’t survived here,” he said. “We’re too darn busy dealing with everyday life.”
Driving home the valley’s conservative roots, Hartgen tackles controversial subjects including the valley’s polarized attitudes toward refugees, immigration and same-sex marriage. A subchapter called “Take my guns? Never” details what he calls the majority’s “don’t trust the feds” sentiment toward gun control.
He goes on to criticize southern Idaho Democrats as disconnected “from the people they seek to represent...
“While some issues may not address Idaho directly, it’s apparent that Democrats here aren’t tuned in to local constituencies,” he wrote. “Unless that changes, Democrats can expect to remain a minority party in Southern Idaho for the foreseeable future.”
The spirit of the place
Hartgen retired from the House in 2018 because of health issues. He is 75.
“I’m a slower rock chuck on the highway of life,” he said. “Writing about this beloved place is my life now.”
Hartgen, who earned a Ph.D. in American history and taught at Ohio State University and the University of Minnesota, says his is a “meat-and-potatoes” interpretation of the area’s past, present and future.
“The function of history is to form a new appreciation through the lens of place and remembrance,” Hartgen said. “How do common cultural values transport across the generations? By learning local history.”
