TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the city of Twin Falls will begin work on street repair and resurfacing in the northeast area of town beginning Monday. The roadwork is expected to be completed by Aug. 16.
Contractor Kloepfer Inc. will place a slurry-seal treatment on the roadway surface. The slurry seal is a cost-effective method of extending the life of the roadway. The slurry-seal work will take place on residential streets. Residents will be notified by door hangers of the date and time when work will occur, so they can move their vehicles.
The slurry-seal work will require traffic restrictions, detours and closures of streets for up to six hours. No vehicles will be allowed to drive or park on the slurry-sealed streets until the slurry has cured completely and the contractor has reopened the street.
Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Citizens are asked to avoid the work areas and to use alternate routes and parking during slurry-seal placement.
A map of city streets and their corresponding resurfacing work can be viewed at tfid.org. Questions regarding this project should be directed to Kloepfer Inc. at 208-734-3924.
