Restrictions on the Upper Main Salmon River within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area begin Aug. 15.

These restrictions are in effect each summer to provide spawning salmon their best chance to successfully lay their eggs in the gravels of the Salmon River, over 900 miles from the Pacific Ocean.

On Aug. 15, the following stretches of river are closed to boating: Buckhorn Bridge to Stanley, Mormon Bend to Yankee Fork, and Torrey’s Takeout to the Eastern boundary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. At this time, Indian Riffles and Torrey’s Hole are designated Quiet Zones. Quiet Zones require boaters to seek deep water, remain in their boats, and minimize paddling or other activities that may disturb spawning fish. Lower O’Brien Campground, the river side of Riverside Campground, and the river side of Salmon River Campground will also close for the season at noon.

On Aug. 29, Snyder Springs boat ramp to the Eastern Boundary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area is also closed and boaters are required to portage Indian Riffles and take out at the Snyder Springs boat ramp at milepost 208.8 to avoid floating through Torrey’s Hole.

The entire river is closed on Sept. 3 and reopens Sept. 23.

The restrictions are intended to give chinook salmon, an ESA listed threatened species, the best chance of survival. River users are asked to keep distance, avoid walking or wading in the river, throwing rocks, or making loud noises. Rafters are encouraged to float in the deepest channel, remain in the boat, minimize paddling, and refrain from water play, sudden movements, and excessive noise.

Please avoid any known spawning areas.

For more information about the closure contact the Stanley Ranger Station at 208-774-3000.