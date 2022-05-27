Restrictions in place for inspection of Hansen Bridge on SH-50

SHOSHONE — The Idaho Transportation Department will perform a routine inspection of the Hansen Bridge starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers can expect a lane restriction and delays on Idaho Highway 50 across the bridge.

Weather permitting, the inspection is expected to last one day and will include examination of the girders as well as the top and underside of the bridge deck.

“Our crew will be using an under bridge inspection truck, or UBIT, to look at the structure,” ITD inspector Toby Griffin said. “If high wind conditions occur during our planned inspection date, it will require us to reschedule for another day.”

Crews are expected to move from the south end of the structure to the north. While the UBIT is deployed, traffic will be reduced to a single lane. Drivers should watch for flaggers and expect minor delays of up to 10 minutes. There will also be a 12-foot-width restriction in effect during work hours.

“The Hansen Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as an important connector for motorists each day,” Griffin said. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the longevity of our bridges throughout the state.”

Motorists are urged to use caution when crossing the bridge and to watch for crew members and equipment. ITD appreciates the patience and cooperation of those driving through the work zone.

