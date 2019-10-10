TWIN FALLS — Caregivers face many challenges as they tend to the needs of their loved ones.
In addition to dealing with the health and well-being of those for whom they care, caregivers often face health issues of their own — both mental and physical.
Caregivers are especially at risk when they are senior citizens, charged with caring for a spouse or family member.
“Depression in older adults is seen as part of aging,” said Donna Krapf, a psychological nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Services.
It’s a two-way street, though, Krapf said. Depression can impact overall health, and physical health issues can lead to depression.
“We are seeing more of it,” she said.
Some of the symptoms of depression include a decrease in energy, shifts in concentration or memory problems, changes in appetite and sleep patterns, and lack of motivation, Krapf said.
Those dealing with depression may have trouble finding joy in regular activities, she said. If that depression progresses toward suicidal thoughts, attempts to take one’s own life are more successful in the elderly.
Treatment for depression — for both caregivers and those receiving care — is available in the Magic Valley.
Combinations of counseling or therapy and medications can provide much-needed help.
“We do have safe, effective medications for older adults,” she said.
For those who might be hesitant to take medications, Krapf explained how GeneSight testing can determine what medication will work best for a patient with the least side effects.
“The test is covered by Medicare,” she said. “It’s not quite as much of a guessing game.”
St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Services employs a psychiatrist who specializes in geriatrics. There is also a specialist in grief therapy.
When it comes to seeking such services, though, a concern for caregivers — already burdened with the costs of caring for their loved ones — is the expense of both counseling and medications.
Melissa Cox, who serves as patient financial and care coordinator for St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Services, noted medication assistance is available for those who qualify. Her office can help patients fill out the necessary applications to reduce the co-pay for prescribed medications.
The cost of therapy through St. Luke’s is calculated according to a patient’s situation, Cox said. Services can be offered at little or no cost.
At North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding, financial counselors are available to assist patients with medical bills, according to Sara DeMoe, chief financial officer.
For those with Medicare, the patient’s share can be paid all at once, with a discount offered, DeMoe said.
“Our financial counselors do a really good job,” she said. That includes having the financial counselor’s phone number posted on the website, online forms in case patients can’t come to the hospital, and a secure office where patients can talk privately with financial counselors.
If a payment plan works better, the financial counselors will look at what’s comfortable for the patient, so they aren’t paying too much each month.
“We really try to be flexible so patients are not overburdened with their monthly hospital bills,” DeMoe said.
Those types of payment plans also offer a discount and are interest-free.
Another option offered by North Canyon Medical Center is CareCredit, DeMoe said. That credit card for health-related balances allows for monthly payments while charging interest.
For those who qualify according to federal poverty guidelines, the balance could be written off entirely through the hospital’s charity care program, DeMoe said.
St. Luke’s Health System offers avenues of assistance, said Rachel Seaman, health systems director for the Patient Access Resource Center.
“We have financial advocates in every hospital,” Seaman said. “They can meet with patients when their needs arise.”
The goal for St. Luke’s advocates is to break down the financial barriers to care, Seaman said. They can also help patients with medication assistance, or applying to state programs that offer home health care.
“We have home health services, as well,” Seaman said.
Payment plans and charity care are potentials for St. Luke’s patients, along with other state resources specifically directed to the senior population.
The goal of the staff at Magic Valley’s various care facilities is to alleviate some of the stress faced by caregivers, and those for whom they care.
“We want to be proactive,” Krapf said, echoing statements from DeMoe and Seaman.
