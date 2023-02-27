JEROME — The parking lot was filled at the new True West Beef production facility Saturday as people gathered for a sneak peak.

“We had so many people show up,” spokesperson Melissa Delgadillo said. So many showed up that the tail end of the group missed out on the hamburgers and hot dogs being served.

The 273,000-square-foot facility, off U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County, is expected to process 500 head of cattle per day once the plant begins operating in April, with a chance of future expansion depending on market conditions.

It will mostly operate five days a week, eight hours per day, and is expected to employ more than 370 people.

There are still job openings, Delgadillo said.

Those in attendance toured the massive state-of-the-art facility.

Tour guides said it is a top priority of the company to treat cattle humanely.

And not much of the cattle will go to waste, they said. Ninety-nine percent of the cow is used, even if some is manufactured into chicken feed or fertilizer.

Water from the plant will be treated and used to irrigate crops.

More than 40 limited partners involved in livestock production and cattle feeding are partners in the new venture. Agri Beef, based in Boise and which has a production facility in Toppenish, Washington, is the managing partner.

Double R Ranch branded beef will be produced at the plant.