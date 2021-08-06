 Skip to main content
Residents near fire east of Hailey asked to evacuate
breaking

Residents near fire east of Hailey asked to evacuate

Hangman's Gulch Fire

A fire in Hangman's Gulch led to Level 2 evacuation alerts for some residents east of Hailey.

 Wood River Fire & Rescue Facebook

HAILEY — Residents who live east of Hailey were asked to voluntarily Thursday night because of a wildfire in Hangman's Gulch.

At 11 p.m., the Blaine County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 2 evacuation alert for Old Cutters subdivision and all residents of Quigley Road.

Residents of Deerfield were placed on Level 1 alert, meaning they should prepare to evacuate.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Bureau of Land Management crews arrived, Wood River Fire and Rescue said.

"Supplemented by local resources, an 11-person team worked throughout the night to open up and begin a line around the 5-acre fire," the department said in a Facebook post.

Crews are expected to rotate out in the next few hours and air resources will likely be in the area to assist with additional containment Friday morning.

The department asked people to continue to avoid the area while they work.

Evacuation levels

1. Level 1 evacuations are an alert. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs, or those with pets or livestock, should take note and make preparations for relocating family members, pets, and livestock.

2. Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the area, or, be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

3. Level 3 means danger is currently affecting your area or is imminent, and you should leave immediately.

