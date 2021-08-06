Residents near fire east of Hailey asked to evacuate

HAILEY — Residents who live east of Hailey were asked to voluntarily Thursday night because of a wildfire in Hangman's Gulch.

At 11 p.m., the Blaine County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 2 evacuation alert for Old Cutters subdivision and all residents of Quigley Road.

Residents of Deerfield were placed on Level 1 alert, meaning they should prepare to evacuate.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Bureau of Land Management crews arrived, Wood River Fire and Rescue said.

"Supplemented by local resources, an 11-person team worked throughout the night to open up and begin a line around the 5-acre fire," the department said in a Facebook post.

Crews are expected to rotate out in the next few hours and air resources will likely be in the area to assist with additional containment Friday morning.

The department asked people to continue to avoid the area while they work.

Five died from lightning 70 years ago near Darby, Idaho. Here’s how to stay safe. BOISE — When Sharon May was 14 years old, she convinced her friend Betty Kearney to come with her to the Darby Girls’ Camp at the border of Id…

Evacuation levels